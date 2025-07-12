Iga Swiatek, Queen of Clay, cracks grass as she wins Wimbledon 2025 after squashing Anisimova Iga Swiatek registered her first-ever win on a grass court as she clinched the Wimbledon 2025 after beating Amanda Anisimova in the final. Swiatek didn't drop a game in the final as she won the match 6-0, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek, nicknamed as 'Queen of Clay', has finally cracked the grass as she bagged her maiden title on the surface by winning the Wimbledon 2025 women's singles on Saturday, July 12. Swiatek bossed the final at SW19 as she squashed the American Amanda Anisimova in straight sets without dropping a single game.

Swiatek was in her first-ever Wimbledon final after having her best result of being a quarterfinalist. She had won 22 WTA titles previously, but had never won a grass-court title until her famous Wimbledon win.

Coming into Wimbledon, Swiatek was a five-time Grand Slam winner, having won four Roland Garros titles and one US Open.

Swiatek wins the final 6-0, 6-0

Swiatek bossed the final in a jaw-dropping manner. She wrapped the final with a 6-0, 6-0 win, making it the first instance since 1911 that a player won a women's singles Grand Slam final without dropping a single game. The last such incident was in the 1911 Wimbledon. The 24-year-old has become the first Pole to win a Wimbledon title.

Swiatek bossed the proceedings in the final like anything. She broke the American six times, starting from the first game in the opening set. She continued dominating the game and kept winning game after game. She won a total of 55 points in the final, while Anisimova won only 24.

"I hope we're going to play many more finals here," Swiatek said after winning the final. Meanwhile, Anisimova was seen in tears during and after the match. However, she reserved a special message for Swiatek. "You've been such an inspiration to me," Anisimova said after the match.

"You guys have carried me through this entire Championship. I always believe in myself, so I hope to be back here again one day," she added.