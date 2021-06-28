Former two-time champion Petra Kvitova loses at Wimbledon

Follow us on Image Source : AP Petra Kvitova

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has been eliminated in the first round by American Sloane Stephens, 6-3, 6-4.

Stephens, a former top 10 player now ranked 73rd, committed only 14 unforced errors. Her best showing at Wimbledon was in 2013, when she reached the quarterfinals.

Kvitova was seeded 10th and won the tournament in 2011 and 2014.

Other winners included 2017 champion Garbiñe Muguruza, Aryna Sabalenka — who is seeded No. 2 after defending champion Simona Halep and four-time major champ Naomi Osaka pulled out — No. 23 Madison Keys and No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The tournament referee began announcing postponements at about 3 p.m., including matches involving five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and French Open semifinalist Maria Sakkari.

Still, at least there was tennis being played at the venue that hosts the oldest Grand Slam tournament.