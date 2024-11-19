Davis Cup finals 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal's last dance in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rafael Nadal.

One of Tennis's greatest players, Rafael Nadal, will walk down into the sunset, bidding adieu to what has been a legendary career. The Davis Cup Finals 2024 Malaga is Nadal's last dance at the professional level and this probably overshadows the complete tournament.

22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal is expected to play in the tournament in his home country, and fans eagerly wait to see him in action. Nadal had earlier hinted he could skip the singles matches and limit himself to playing in the doubles due to his physical condition.

"First off, we’ll have to see how I feel in training and, if I really don’t feel I have a chance to win the singles, I’ll be the first to not want to play," Nadal had said ahead of the event.

"If I don’t feel ready, I’ll be the first to speak to the captain (David Ferrer). I’ve already told him on a few occasions not to make any decisions based on the fact that it’s my last week as a professional tennis player," he had added.

Coming back to the Davis Cup, the tournament will feature teams from eight nations - Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Canada, USA, Australia, Italy and Argentina. Italy are the defending champions of the tournament after they won the title by defeating Australia in 2023. Ahead of the tournament, here are the details of it.

Davis Cup finals 2024 match schedule

Quarterfinals

November 19: Netherlands vs Spain (9:30 PM IST)

November 20: Germany vs Canada (4:30 PM IST)

November 21: USA vs Australia (2:30 PM IST)

November 21: Italy vs Argentina (9:30 PM IST)

Semi-finals

First Semi-final: November 22 (9:30 PM IST)

Second Semi-final: November 23 (5:30 PM IST)

Final

Final match: November 24 (8:30 PM IST)

When will the Davis Cup Finals 2024 start?

The Davis Cup Finals 2024 will start on November 19 and will be played till November 24

Where will the Davis Cup Finals 2024 matches take place?

The matches will take place at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga.

How to watch the Davis Cup finals 2024 in India on TV?

Fans can watch the Davis Cup Finals 2024 tournament on the Sony Sports Network on TV

How to watch the Davis Cup finals 2024 in India on OTT platforms (online)?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLiv app and website to catch the action online