'Won't rule out possibility of becoming coach again': Boris Becker

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Boris Becker has said that he won't rule out the possibility of being a coach again but insisted that it is not possible right now due to his commitment with German men's team.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker hasn't ruled out a return to coaching if 'a player interests him' in the future. Since parting ways with World No.1 Novak Djokovic, Becker has been head of men's tennis in Germany.

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility of becoming a coach again. In the current situation, it's not possible because I'm responsible for the men's Team Germany," Becker told Eurosport Germany's Vocal Athletes podcast.

"But nothing is eternal. If there are players who interest me, who allow me to coach so and want to be open with me, then that's something I could definitely consider."

Becker gave example of his stint with Djokovic and stated it was very 'time-consuming' considering the amount of tournaments the Serb participated in.

Becker helped Djokovic win six Grand Slam titles during their time together between 2013-16.

"The problem is that it is very time-consuming. As a coach of Novak Djokovic, I spent 25 to 30 weeks with him. That includes training camps and smaller tournaments," Becker said.

"You have to take part in the preparation tournaments and all the pre-season training in winter and spring. That is very time-consuming.

"I have a family and I have other professional projects that I need to manage. But I don't want to rule it out completely. Tennis is my great love," he added.

