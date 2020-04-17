Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Federer picks Pete Sampras among others he would love to see again

Roger Federer wants to bring back Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten, Swedish Stefan Edberg and American Pete Sampras among others if he could, the Swiss tennis ace said in an interactive social media session with fans.

On Thursday, Federer retweeted Tennis TV's post and opted to "bring back your favorite retired tennis player."

Tennis fans were excited to know Federer's choices and the 38-year-old Swiss did not disappoint.

Federer replied to his fans taking out names and by doing so he carried out an interactive session.

Federer said he wants to bring back Brazilian tennis player and three-time Roland Garros champ Kuerten as he replied to a fan with "Yessss!!!"

He also hailed the idea of bringing three-time Grand Slam champ Edberg back, saying "Obviously a great choice, Who else would be amazing?"

Federer, expectedly, chose Sampras as one of his favorite players. "1 of them is definitely the pistol baby," he tweeted.

Roger's fourth-round match on Wimbledon's center-court in 2001 against Sampras is one of the most memorable. Federer was playing his idol Sampras for the first time.

Federer has been exploring new ways to embrace tennis at home and recently found a fun method at the wall where he'd previously put on a trick-shot show on ice.

In a video, he stood just inches from the wall and hit rapid fire forehand volleys. Federer was already hitting volleys when the video began and he was still doing so when the video ended. The shots that he hit against the wall were too quick to count, but he hit about 200 consecutive volleys in one minute without moving his feet.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion previously had posted clips of himself hitting against a wall in the snow, including around-the-back or through-the-leg-tweener trick shots.

The men's and women's professional tours remain suspended until at least mid-July because of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than thousands of lives across the world.

