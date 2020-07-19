Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Novak Djokovic returns to training after recovering from COVID-19

World No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has returned to training after recovering from coronavirus.

Boris Bosnjakovic, the head coach at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade posted pictures on his Instagram handle of the Serbian going through the motions, along with compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic was one of several tennis players who tested positive for COVID-19 during his Adria World Tour. The 17-time Grand Slam winner attracted criticism for the lack of social distancing measures through the course of the tournament, which ended up producing a cluster of cases.

Djokovic apologised for the same while announcing that he and his girlfriend had tested positive for the disease that has brought almost all professional sport to a standstill in most parts of the world at various points of the year.

He was however subjected to severe criticism from a number of quarters. A lot of players supported him too, with French veteran Gilles Simon criticising the media for what he saw as unfair treatment meted out to Djokovic when compared with Swiss great Roger Federer.

"I knew Roger would step up to the plate when there were discussions on the prize money of the Grand Slams a while ago," he told L'Equipe. "But the impression I have is that we lost him on the way, that the representation of the players does not matter to him. If there is a voice that carries, it is his.

"I see Djokovic like any human being, with his strengths and flaws. But with Roger Federer, we only talk about his strengths. With Novak a" only about his flaws. It would annoy everyone if Djokovic breaks Federer's records. It angers people that he (Djokovic) is so strong.

"It can also be seen in the crowd, on the court, in the Australian Open final. The anger against Novak is a huge mistake. Much of the public doesn't consider him as (important as) Roger or Rafa (Nadal)."

