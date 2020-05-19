COVID-19: ITF to launch new relief fund for lower-ranked players

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ITF President David Haggerty

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has said that it is working on additional measures, including a new relief fund, to support lower-ranked professionals who have affected by the crisis created due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The ITF is in the process of finalising a range of additional measures to support stakeholders impacted by COVID-19, including a relief fund to help tour players ranked 501-700 not covered under other relief programs," said ITF in a statement. It said that further details of all stakeholder support schemes will be announced following the ITF Board meeting scheduled for June 2.

"We are doing everything within our power to ensure that the talented players climbing the ITF pathway receive the support they need and continue their development during these uncertain times," David Haggerty, ITF President, said.

"Many professionals and organizations in the tennis world have been significantly impacted by this hiatus in our sport due to COVID-19. It's not a simple blanket approach and this takes time. The ITF is reviewing all feasible and appropriate options to provide support where it is most needed amongst our different stakeholders," he added.

Earlier, the ITF, along with ATP and WTA, and organisers of the four Grand Slams (Tennis Australia, the Federation Francaise de Tennis, All England Club and United States Tennis Association), had said that they have raised in excess of $6 million to support the players affected by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was to help 800 singles and doubles players collectively.

Professional tennis currently remains suspended till July 31 due to coronavirus pandemic which has so far claimed more than 3 lakh lives across the world.

