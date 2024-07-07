WWE legend John Cena announces retirement, opens up on whether he wants record-breaking 17th world title

Follow us on Image Source : WWE John Cena announces retirement.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend John Cena has announced that he will be retiring from the sport in 2025. Cena, who has been a part-timer since 2018, made a surprise appearance at the pay-per-view Money in the Bank on Saturday (as per local time).

The 16-time World Champion shocked the fans with his retirement news. "Tonight I officially announce my retirement from the WWE," Cena said at the event in Toronto. The fans began chanting "Thank you Cena" soon after this retirement to which the WWE star replied, "What an incredible gesture of kindness".

Cena announced a retirement tour and stated that he would hang his boots in 2025. He will compete in several events next year with Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 in his sights. He has said that the Mania would be his last outing in 2025.

Cena was asked whether he would like to win a record 17th world title before calling it time. The WWE legend replied that he would love that opportunity. "I would love that opportunity. Those opportunities are earned. Given my past track record, I've got some work to do. So what I said tonight about fantastic opportunities, man, the Rumble, that's a great ticket. Elimination Chamber now has some stakes to it. That is another great opportunity. Like I said, WrestleMania is not my last one. Money in the Bank is another great opportunity, " he said in a press conference.

Cena is a 16-time world champion, the joint-most title winner alongside the legend Ric Flair. Cena has 13 WWE titles and three World Heavyweight Championships. His last title run was in 2017 when he defeated AJ Styles at Royal Rumble 2017 to clinch the WWE Championship. Cena joined WWE in 2001 and won his first world championship with a win over JBL at WrestleMania 21.