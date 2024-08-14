Vinesh Phogat to return to India on August 17, confirms wrestler Bajrang Punia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

The star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to return to India on August 17, confirmed her teammate Bajrang Punia on Wednesday. Bajrang revealed that Vinesh will arrive at New Delhi's airport at 10 am on Saturday and will receive a grand welcome on her way to Balali.

Vinesh witnessed a heartbreaking Paris Olympics 2024 campaign after she was disqualified hours before her final bout for a gold medal match on August 7. She weighed 100 gms more than her 50kg category and was also denied a silver medal a big disappointment for the Indian contingent and supporters.

The 29-year-old wrestler approached the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to appeal for a silver medal on August 8. The CAS held a hearing with Vinesh and the representatives from the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on August 9 and has delayed its verdict to August 16.

