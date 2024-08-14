Vinesh Phogat's petition for joint silver in Paris Olympics 2024 dismissed by CAS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Paris Olympics 2024

In a major blow to India's hopes, Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Wednesday, August 14. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed the CAS's decision to dismiss Phogat's petition and expressed its disappointment.

"In light of the order of the CAS, the IOA continues to stand in full support of Ms Phogat and is exploring further legal options," the IOA statement said. "The IOA is committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard. It will continue to advocate justice and fairness in sports, ensuring that the rights and dignity of athletes and everyone in the sports fold are upheld at all times."

More to follow...