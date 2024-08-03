'There's always a next time': Manu Bhaker's first reaction after missing her third medal at Paris Olympics

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian shooter Manu Bhaker at Paris Olympics event in Paris on August 3, 2024

Manu Bhaker's historic campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 ended with a heartbreaking defeat on Saturday. The ace Indian shooter missed out on her record-breaking third medal at the 33rd Paris Games by a whisker as she finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol event.

The 22-year-old shooter was chasing her third medal with all Indians hoping for India's fourth success in Paris Games. Bhaker dominated the 25m finals by maintaining her place in the top two for the majority of the time but was unfortunate to miss out on a medal by just one position.

Bhaker expressed her disappointment after the event and revealed that she got nervous during her shots. The two-time Olympics medalist termed the 2024 Paris Games as 'very good' but added that she is looking for better in the next 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best," Manu Bhaker said after an event. "But that was not enough. This Olympics turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one in Los Angeles. I'm glad that I got two medals, but right now, I'm not very well, fourth place is not a very good place."

