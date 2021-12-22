India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet

Highlights
Indian teenager Anahat Singh scripted history by winning the U-15 girls category of the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 13-year-old girl from Delhi overcame powerhouse Egypt's Jayda Marei in the final match 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 played at the Arlen Spectre Centre.
Earlier in the semifinal, Singh defeated USA's junior national champion Dixon Hill in straight games 11-8, 11-9, 11-5. The premium tournament saw the participation of 850 top juniors from 41 nations.
