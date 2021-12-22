India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet

Follow us on Image Source : BRITISH JUNIOR OPEN (TWITTER) File photo of Anahat Singh.

Highlights Earlier in the semifinal, Singh defeated USA's junior national champion Dixon Hill in straight games

Singh won the title match in just 32 minutes

The premium tournament saw the participation of 850 top juniors from 41 nations

Indian teenager Anahat Singh scripted history by winning the U-15 girls category of the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 13-year-old girl from Delhi overcame powerhouse Egypt's Jayda Marei in the final match 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 played at the Arlen Spectre Centre.

Earlier in the semifinal, Singh defeated USA's junior national champion Dixon Hill in straight games 11-8, 11-9, 11-5. The premium tournament saw the participation of 850 top juniors from 41 nations.

More to follow...