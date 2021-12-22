Wednesday, December 22, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet

India's Anahat Singh wins Junior US Open Squash Meet

The 13-year-old girl from Delhi overcame powerhouse Egypt's Jayda Marei in the final match 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 played at the Arlen Spectre Centre.

India TV Sports Desk Written by: India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 22, 2021 20:17 IST
Anahat Singh
Image Source : BRITISH JUNIOR OPEN (TWITTER)

File photo of Anahat Singh.

Highlights

  • Earlier in the semifinal, Singh defeated USA's junior national champion Dixon Hill in straight games
  • Singh won the title match in just 32 minutes
  • The premium tournament saw the participation of 850 top juniors from 41 nations

Indian teenager Anahat Singh scripted history by winning the U-15 girls category of the prestigious Junior US Open Squash tournament in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 13-year-old girl from Delhi overcame powerhouse Egypt's Jayda Marei in the final match 11-9, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5 played at the Arlen Spectre Centre.

Earlier in the semifinal, Singh defeated USA's junior national champion Dixon Hill in straight games 11-8, 11-9, 11-5. The premium tournament saw the participation of 850 top juniors from 41 nations.

Related Stories

More to follow...

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News