Sports Minister Mansukh Madaviya inaugurates world-class Mondo athletics tracks at JLN Stadium Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated India’s first Mondo athletics track at JLN Stadium, ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra and para-athletes welcomed the move, calling it a boost for performance and infrastructure.

New Delhi:

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday inaugurated India's first Mondo athletics track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, ahead of the 2024 World Para-Athletics Championships set to begin on September 26.

With this installation, India becomes the 25th country to introduce the globally recognised surface, which is standard at leading international competitions, including the Olympics. The track is composed of two-layered vulcanised rubber and is designed for improved shock absorption, slip resistance, and consistent elasticity, all aimed at enhancing performance and reducing injury risk.

The inauguration was attended by prominent figures from Indian athletics and para-sports, including former long jumper Anju Bobby George, Paralympic Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia, javelin gold medallist Sumit Antil, and para-athletes Preethi Pal and Simran Sharma.

"It's a great moment for the nation, and we are all proud today that India now has its own Mondo Track. In the coming months it will host its first competition, and India will now formally bid for the CWG 2030 and Olympics 2036 and hopefully get the nod," Mandaviya told the reporters.

Mandaviya shares long-term vision

The minister reiterated the government’s long-term vision is to build India into a "sporting powerhouse by 2047."

Jhajharia, speaking at the event, said the facility marks a step forward for Indian para-athletics. "I always wanted to throw a javelin on a Mondo Track as a player, but today, seeing this track finally inaugurated is a proud feeling as an administrator. It will only help Indian athletes grow," he said in his media address.

2021 Olympic gold medallist and 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra expressed his happiness over the installation of the Mondo track in Delhi ahead of the World Para Athletics Championships. "I am very happy with the new Mondo track in Delhi," Chopra said.