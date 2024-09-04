Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu bag Silver, Bronze to give India double-podium finish in Paralympics

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Sharad Kumar.

Indian para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu starred in the men's high jump - T63 of the ongoing Paralympic Games 2024. Sharad won a silver medal, while Mariyappan bagged home a bronze in the high jump event.

Three Indians Mariyappan Thangavelu, Shailesh Kumar and Sharad Kumar were in the fray for medals. Thangavelu is already a gold medallist at the Paralympics 2016, winning the top prize in the Men's High Jump T42 event. He took a silver in the last Paralympics in the High Jump - T63 category.

More to follow...