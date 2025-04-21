Sachin Yadav beats Asian Games silver medallist Kishore Jena to win Federation Cup 2025 Sachin Yadav is considered as the next best thing in the Indian Javelin. He recently won the gold medal in the National Games. Sachin has now won the gold at the Federation Cup after defeating the likes of Kishore Jena in the event.

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh's Sachin Yadav defeated Kishore Jena, the Asian Games silver medallist, to win the Federation Cup 2025 on Monday, April 21. Sachin clinched the gold medal with his best throw of 83.86m as he unleashed his power and skills at the Maharaja’s Stadium in Kochi.

The 25-year-old Sachin is considered as the next big thing in the Indian Javelin. He starred with his best throw in the fifth attempt, defeating the rest of the field by a comprehensive margin. Sachin and Yashvir Singh battled it out for the gold medal. Both the athletes sent their Javelins over 70m in their first throws.

Sachin sent his spear to 79.69m, before Yashvir replied with a 80.85m throw to take the lead for a brief period. Sachin then replied back even strongly as he sent his Javelin to 83.86 and 83.67 in the next two attempts, while Yashvir managed 76.32m in his legal throw in the final two attempts.

Meanwhile, Kishore finished fourth, just outside the podium behind Sahil Silwal, who took the bronze medal with a best throw of 77.84m. Kishore's best effort was 77.82, the one that he achieved in his second attempt.

Sachin, the UP-born, is considered as the next big thing in the Indian Javelin. He won the National Games gold medal earlier in the year despite suffering a slip up and surviving a potential injury. His personal best throw is 84.21m during the Police Championship. His 84.21m throw is the fifth best by Indian Javelin throwers.

Top 5 best throws by Indian Javelin throwers:

1. Neeraj Chopra - 89.94m - 2022

2. Kishore Jena - 87.54m - 2023

3. Shivpal Singh - 86.23m - 2019

4. Davinder Singh - 84.57m - 2017

5. Sachin Yadav - 84.39m - 2025

6. DP Manu - 84.35m - 2022