Reetika Hooda wins her opening bout in 76kg wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda kicked off her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with an easy 12-2 win in the opening round of the women's 76 kg category on Saturday. She defeated Hungary's Bernadett Nagy, the two-time European champion with a dominant performance and will next face the world no.1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarter-final round later on Saturday.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Haryana remains India's last realistic hope for the seventh medal at the 33rd Summer Games. Aman Sehrawat clinched the first wrestling medal in Paris after winning his bronze medal match on Friday and the fans waiting on CAS's verdict on Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal.

