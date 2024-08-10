Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Reetika Hooda wins her opening bout in 76kg wrestling at Paris Olympics 2024

After Aman Sehrawat's bronze in the men's 57kg wrestling, the Indian contingent hopes for one last medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with Reetika Hooda featuring in the 76kg category on Saturday. She kicked off her campaign with an easy win and next faces the top-seeded wrestler in the quarters.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2024 15:44 IST
Reetika Hooda at the Paris Olympics 2024
Image Source : REUTERS Reetika Hooda at the Paris Olympics 2024

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda kicked off her Paris Olympics 2024 campaign with an easy 12-2 win in the opening round of the women's 76 kg category on Saturday. She defeated Hungary's Bernadett Nagy, the two-time European champion with a dominant performance and will next face the world no.1 Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the quarter-final round later on Saturday.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Haryana remains India's last realistic hope for the seventh medal at the 33rd Summer Games. Aman Sehrawat clinched the first wrestling medal in Paris after winning his bronze medal match on Friday and the fans waiting on CAS's verdict on Vinesh Phogat's plea for a silver medal. 

More to follow...

 

