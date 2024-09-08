Randhir Singh, veteran sports administrator, becomes first Indian to be elected as OCA president

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Randhir Singh.

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh has become the first Indian to be elected as the president of the Olympic Council of Asia. Randhir, a five-time Olympic shooter was named the president during the 44th General Assembly of the continental body in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and top sports leaders from all 45 countries of Asia.

Randhir's election to the post was unanimous and was also a formality after being the lone eligible candidate for it. The 77-year-old Randhir's tenure will run for four years from 2024 to 2028.

Randhir has held administrative posts in the Indian and Asian sports bodies too. His uncle, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, played in the Test cricket for India and was also an International Olympic Committee member. Randhir has also been an IOC member between 2001 and 2014.

Randhir thanked his team for the support after being elected the OCA president. "Congratulations to all my team. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Asia is one family. Thank you all for all support.

We will try to carry on for long," Randhir said after being named the president.

"Special congratulations to all the ladies who have joined the team. I wish to express my deepest gratitude to all of you for your dedication to the Olympic course. Let's all work together towards a future where the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect are celebrated," he added.

Randhir highlighted the unity which was earlier missing and the moment of India hosting the assembly. "All NOCs are standing with us united. Last year there were a lot of differences but we are united now. Since 1991 we are one family. It is big moment for India to host the General Assembly," Randhir said.

"OCA is the strongest among the five rings of the Olympics. We organise five Asian Games, Summer Asian Games, Winter Asian Games, Youth Asian Games, Beach Asian Games and Martial Art Games and these remains our priority.

Asia is now becoming a strong continent, whatever Games are to be hosted the world body looks at Asia," he added.

The newly-appointed body president also stated that India is a growing power in sports. "India is doing very well, sports-wise our base has become very strong. Now the money and support is coming in. All the athletes are very happy, they have got the best coaches and facilities. So the result is showing.

"Why not? India has now got a strong sporting base, the Prime Minister is supporting sports. Till 2034 Asian Games have been allotted but you never know we can bid for 2038 if the support is there," he said.

The elected executive members were: East Asia: Mikako Kotani (Japan); Southeast Asia: Dr Supitr Samahito (Thailand); Central Asia: Olga Rybakova (Kazakhstan); West Asia: Noora Al Jasmi (United Arab Emirates).