Punjab opens stadia after drop in COVID cases

Punjab's sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

With a rapid decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases, Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Wednesday directed to open all stadia across the state for the players desirous to participate in national and international events.

Sodhi said the government has decided that the players aspiring to participate in tournaments should be given exemption to practice in the open stadia as coronavirus cases have been decreasing throughout the state.

"The players and coaches would have to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the health department," the minister said.

A letter in this regard has also been issued to all the district sports officers, he said.

He said the government is channelising all its resources to keep the sportspersons ready for national and international events.

Special Secretary D.P.S. Kharbanda said the district sports officers have been asked to complete the arrangements for opening of the stadia by ensuring all Covid protocols.

"We are emphasising on mental preparation as well as physical fitness of the players to prepare them for international competitions," he added.