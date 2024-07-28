Paris Olympics: Indian shooting head coach Suma Shirur opens up on mixed teams surprising loss | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Suma Shirur with Samip Rajguru.

The Indian shooting contingent bagged a mixed opening day at the Paris Olympics 2024. While Manu Bhaker proceeded into the finals of the 10m air pistol women's event, other shooters had a disappointing time at the shooting range.

None of the two Indian mixed teams could find a place in the finals of the 10m air rifle as they faltered in the qualification round. In an exclusive chat with Indian TV, the shooting team's head coach Suma Shirur has opened up on the teams 'performace and backed the shooters citing that they will come good in the coming days.

"One of our mixed teams finished in the sixth position and missed out on the bronze medal play-off by 1 point. But we have full faith in our athletes and there are more events left, so they will do well in the coming days. Today is day one, I am sure that shooters have had their own learning and from here onwards, in the next competitions, they will make these corrections and play with confidence," Shirur said to India TV's Sports Editor Samip Rajguru.

The two Indian mixed teams faltered in the qualification round of the 10m air rifle event, failing to storm into the final of the event. The shooting pair of Arjun Babuta and Ramita finished sixth in the 28-team qualifier and missed out on the medal playoffs. Arjun and Ramita were close to the fourth-placed team in Germany. The two Indians ended the event with a score of 628.7, one point short of Germany. The top two teams reached the Gold medal match while the 3rd and 4th placed teams played the Bronze medal clash.

The other team of Elavenil Valrivan and Sandeep Singh were 12th in the qualification round with a score of 626.3 Many people were surprised by India's loss in the mixed event. Later in the day, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema failed to reach the finals of the 10m air pistol event.

Watch the Interview here: