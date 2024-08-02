Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha in action in 25m pistol; India vs Australia in hockey

Friday, August 02, 2024
     
Live now

India is placed in the 44th spot on the medal tally with the help of three bronze medals. On the other hand, China is leading the ladder and is being closely followed by the United States of America (USA) and France.

Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2024 11:29 IST
Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.
Image Source : PTI Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh.

Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha in action in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision; India vs Australia in hockey

After a disappointing day six at the Paris Olympics for Indian badminton, Lakshya Sen aims to register history as he faces a stern challenge by Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei on his way to a semifinal spot. Lakshya defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16 fixture comfortably and is India's only hope for a medal in badminton at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games.

To get access to exclusive player interviews and to keep a tab on the latest happenings in Paris, stay tuned to our YouTube channel

Live updates :Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh in action in women's 25m pistol; India to face Australia in hockey

  • Aug 02, 2024 11:28 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Badminton | Day 6 highlights

    1. Sat-Chi lost to Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in the quarters
    2. HS Prannoy lost to Lakshya Sen in the round of 16
    3. PV Sindhu lost to He Bing Jiao in the round of 16
  • Aug 02, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Shooting | Day 6 highlights

    Swapnil Kusale claimed bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3P. Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil failed to qualify in the medal event.

  • Aug 02, 2024 11:18 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Hockey

    India will be in action against Australia in its final group-stage game.

    Let's look at India's campaign thus far:
     

    1. India 3-2 New Zealand
    2. India 1-1 Argentina
    3. India 2-1 Belgium
  • Aug 02, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Paris Olympics. Today is the seventh day of the Summer Games and there is a lot of exciting action set to come your way. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates from Paris.

