Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha in action in 25m pistol; India vs Australia in hockey

Paris Olympics Day 7 Live Updates: Manu Bhaker, Esha in action in 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision; India vs Australia in hockey

After a disappointing day six at the Paris Olympics for Indian badminton, Lakshya Sen aims to register history as he faces a stern challenge by Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei on his way to a semifinal spot. Lakshya defeated his compatriot HS Prannoy in the round of 16 fixture comfortably and is India's only hope for a medal in badminton at the ongoing edition of the Summer Games.

