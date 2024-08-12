Paris bids adieu to 2024 Olympic Games with glittering closing ceremony at Stade de France

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony event at Stade de France in Paris on August 12, 2024

After 16 days of non-stop sporting action, Paris said farewell to the 2024 Olympic Games with a glittering closing ceremony at Stade de France on Sunday, August 11. Once again, the French capital impressed everyone with a memorable event that displayed its history and culture to 80,000 spectators.

The event started with a traditional Olympic anthem and the national anthem of hosts France. Flag-bearers of 205 teams then entered the stadium with the crowd cheering loudly for their favourite teams. All athletes also joined the Parade of Athletes and appreciated the crowd's support. Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh proudly carried India's tri-colour flag during the parade after an eventful campaign that scorched six medals.

As per the traditions, the women's marathon medal ceremony took place followed by the national anthem of Greece which hosted the first-ever modern Olympics in 1896. Over 280 artists then entered the stadium which was decorated in the shape globe representing all seven contingents.

French theatre director and actor Thoms Jolly organised a 'Records' theme through various traditional dance and music performances. Olympic rings, the symbol of the Olympic movement were displayed in the air in the middle of the stadium with artists entertaining the crowd below.

French band Phoenix and Belgian singer and songwriter entertained the crowd with their top hits. A pre-recorded showed the journey of the Olympic Torch which arrived at the Stadium followed by official farewell speeches from the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and the 2024 Paris Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet.

The event concluded with a handover of the Olympic Flag. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo handed the Flag to the Mayor of Las Angeles Karen Bass who will host the 34rd Summer Games in 2028. The Hollywood actor Tom Cruise then stunned everyone with his appearance in the end. He took the Olympic Flag from Karen Bass and carried it to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, the USA's women's basketball team pulled off a thrilling 66-65 win over France in the final and claimed the 40th gold of the nation in the last event of the Paris Games. China also won 40 golds but the USA were crowned champions due to their superior standings in Silver medals tally.