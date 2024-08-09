Neeraj Chopra settles for Silver in Paris after Arshad Nadeem claims Gold with new Olympics record in javelin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra.

India's star track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra recorded his season-best throw of 89.45m to win silver in the men's javelin event at the Paris Olympics after Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered the all-time Olympic record of 90.57m with a throw of 92.97m to clinch the gold medal.

Neeraj Chopra's silver at the Paris Olympics immortalises his legacy in the track and field category and in javelin, in particular. He became the first Indian track and field athlete to claim two medals after independence. However, the silver in Paris didn't come easily for Neeraj as he battled adductor niggle all the way leading into his run at the Summer Games in 2024.

The 26-year-old came into the final event after acing the qualification round with a throw of 89.34m. The throw of 89.34m was enough to comfortably breach the 84 m qualifying mark.

Neeraj didn't have a great start to the event as he committed a foul on the first attempt. Before he could get his hands on the javelin for his other attempt Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic Games record with a throw of 92.97 m.

Nadeem's jaw-dropping effort broke Andreas Thorkildsen's all-time Olympic record of 90.57 m. The Pakistani track and field athlete was so over the moon after his record-shattering throw that he was annoyed with himself after recording his second throw which measured 88.72m.

Arshad finished the event on a high as he recorded a throw of 91.79m and remained the only athlete to breach the 90m mark in the medal event.

Neeraj Chopra's illustrious career