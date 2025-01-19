Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympic medalist, is now married, shares news on social media | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : NEERAJ CHOPRA/INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma gets married.

Indian ace Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has got married to Himani. Neeraj, the two-time Olympic medallist shared the pictures of his wedding on social media.

Chopra shared pictures on social media. "Started a new chapter of life with my family. Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after. Neeraj (heart emoji) Himani," Chopra wrote in the caption to his post.

Neeraj is currently gearing up for the 2025 season. He ended the 2024 season with a second-place finish in the Diamond League Final 2024 in Brussels behind Anderson Peters.

Neeraj has begun his association with new coach Jan Zelezny, who is the world record holder in Javelin throw. He is set to be seen in a World Athletics Continental Tour javelin throw event in May in India alongside some other top athletes.

The exact dates and venue of the event are yet to be finalised, however, it will feature some of the best male and female javelin throwers from around the world.

Neeraj had stated that it was his dream to bring a top Javelin competition to India. “It has been a longstanding dream of mine to organise and bring a world-class javelin competition to India,” Neeraj Chopra said earlier. “I am sure that my fellow athletes and the fans in India will both create an experience that will be spoken about for a long time. I am excited to see how big we can make this.”

Notably, Neeraj became India's only track and field athlete with medals at consecutive Olympic Games. He won the gold in Tokyo Games 2021 with a throw of 87.58m. He could not defend his gold in Paris but brought home another medal, this time a silver.

He came second to Pakistab's Arshad Nadeem with a throw of 89.45m. However, Arshad clinched the gold when he hurled his Javelin to the 92.97m mark in Paris. He has not achieved the 90m mark as of yet but has come agonisingly close to it. Neeraj's best throw has been 89.94 meters, which he achieved at the 2022 Stockholm Diamond League.