Narinder Batra gives up IOC membership, resigns as FIH President

In a recent turn of events, veteran sports administrator Narinder Dhruv Batra formally stepped down from his position as the president of IOA (Indian Olympics Association) and the International Hockey Federation (FIH). He also stepped down as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Batra has cited personal reasons as the driving force of his multiple resignations.

Due to unavoidable personal circumstances, I submit my resignation from the post of president for which I was elected in 2017. I further extend my gratitude for all the guidance and support I have received", expressed Batra in the brief message he sent to the IOA's executive board members. The former IOA president stated the same reasons to FIH's board and said "Due to personal reasons, I submit my resignation from the post of President FIH".

Batra's resignation came two weeks after the Delhi Court refused to stay an order according to which Batra was restricted from discharging any function as IOA president. Before this, Batra was removed as the IOA chief on May 25 after the Court questioned his appointment as a 'life member' of Hockey India (HI) and stated it was unconstitutional and illegitimate under the sports code.

The two-judge bench passed an order which read "Respondent-3 (read Batra) knew fully well that it is illegal to be at the president of Life President and Life Member in an NSF. Narinder Batra was specifically intimated by the Government of India within a couple of days but he still went ahead and chose to appoint himself as the Life Member of Hockey India. It was a less than honest but futile endeavor to institutionalise oneself in a body whose legitimacy heavily depends upon conformity with the sports code and the law".