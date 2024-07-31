'Medals mean a lot to me': Manu Bhaker opens about historic success at Paris Olympics | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Manu Bhaker's exclusive interview.

Within a span of a few days, Manu Bhaker has become the most sought-after athlete in India as the 22-year-old has etched her name in the history books after becoming the first Indian since independence to claim two medals in a single Olympic edition.

After winning the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol category, Manu paired up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another bronze, this time in the 10m air pistol mixed event. After a pistol malfunction that left her heartbroken at the Tokyo Olympics, Manu has made a strong comeback and showcased her mettle on the biggest stage.

Manu is chuffed at her remarkable achievement and is eyeing a third medal in the women's 25m air pistol event to immortalise herself. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Manu revealed that it took a lot of hard work to reach the level she has scaled at the Paris Olympics.

"I was extremely nervous in the lead-up to my events (women's 10 air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team). I was expecting a medal and my performance has been really up to the mark. I can proudly say that I deserve the medals as I have done a lot of hard yards and these medals mean a lot to me. My coach Jaspal Rana and my parents have played a monumental role in helping me achieve the success that I have achieved at the Paris Olympics," said Manu.

Manu also lauded Sarabjot Singh who paired up with her to claim bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

"I feel that the mixed-team event requires both athletes to push together. Definitely, it was not just me. I wouldn't have won the medal without Sarabjot's support. Hence, it took an equal effort from both of us to secure the bronze in the mixed category," she added.

"I have prepared well for the 25m air pistol event. I am not a person who thinks a lot about the potential outcome of an event. I emphasise putting the hard yards to ensure that I do not leave a single stone unturned in terms of preparation leading into an event," she concluded.