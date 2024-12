Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Lakshya Sen.

Indian star shuttler Lakshya Sen registered a thumping win over Jia Heng Jason Teh of Singapore to win the final of the Syed Modi International 2024 on Sunday, December 1. Sen defeated the Singapore opponent with ease in straight games 21-6 21-7 to win his first title of 2024.

Earlier, veteran shuttler PV Sindhu won the final in the women's category after beating China's Wu Luo Yu in the final 21-14, 21-16.

More to follow...