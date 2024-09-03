India TV Sports Wrap on September 3: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/AP/INDIA TV Sumit Antil broke the Paralympics record with a historic throw of 70.59m in men's javelin F64 event while Pakistan are on the brink of an embarrassing series defeat against Bangladesh

India's Sumit Antil broke the Paralympics record with a historic throw of 70.59m in the men's javelin F64 event as he bettered his own throw of 69.11m. Antil capped off a historic day for India at the Paris Paralympics as the contingent won as many as eight medals on the day including two Gold, three Silver and as many Bronze. On the other hand, Pakistan are on the brink of an embarrassing series defeat against Bangladesh with the visitors needing 143 runs to win the second Test. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Sumit Antil breaks Paralympics record, defends his javelin Gold medal

India's Sumit Antil broke the Paralympics record, held by him only, with a historic throw of 70.59m in men's javelin F64 event in Paris. Antil defended his Gold medal as he went past his own best of 69.11m.

Indian contingent bags eight medals in Paris Paralympics on a historic day on Sept 2

It was a historic day for the Indian contingent in Paris on Monday, September 2 with as many as eight coming the country's way. Nitesh and Sumit headlined the day with Gold medals, Yogesh Kathunia, Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan won Silver medals while the mixed teams of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar won a bronze in archery alongside Manisha and Nithya in badminton.

Avani Lekhara in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions with four potential medals up for grabs

India's wonder para-shooter Avani Lekhara will be in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions alongside Mona Agarwal first in the qualification event and then hopefully the final. As many as four medals will be up for grabs for the Indian contingent on Day 6 on Tuesday, September 3.

Sukant Kadam apologises after falling short of a medal at Paralympics

Indian shuttler Sukant Kadam in a post on X (previously Twitter) apologised to the whole country for falling short of a medal in men's SL4 badminton event. Kadam lost to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the bronze medal match 17-21, 18-21.

Pakistan aim for a face-saving win or draw as Bangladesh are on the brink of history

Pakistan will aim for a miraculous win in the second and final Test in Rawalpindi on Day 5 with Bangladesh finding themselves on the brink of history. Bangladesh require 143 more runs to win to seal the series 2-0 after the penultimate day of the second day was cut short due to bad light and lightning.

Jos Buttler may miss Australia T20Is after not showing up for T20 Blast quarter-finals

England captain Jos Buttler, who has been on the sidelines since the T20 World Cup due to a calf injury, may miss the Australia T20 series after being not available for the T20 Blast quarter-finals. After missing the Hundred, Buttler was expected to be fit in time for the Blast knockouts but missing that puts his participation in the Australia series in doubt.

Nathan Smith and Clarkson receive maiden New Zealand Cricket contracts

All-rounders Nathan Smith and Josh Clarkson received their maiden New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contracts after the openings were created following Devon Conway and Finn Allen's denial to take contracts to play in the T20 leagues.

Jason Gillespie concedes Bangladesh ahead, but urges the team to stay positive

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie conceded that Bangladesh are ahead going into the final day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, however, he mentioned that the team can't think or expect to lose as they would have already lost the game with that mindset. Hence, he urged his team to go into the final day with a positive outlook.

Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi in mixed doubles semis, Medvedev advances

Rohan Bopanna and his mixed doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi beat Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 10-7 to make it to the US Open semi-finals while Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals with an easy win over Nuno Borges in straight sets 6-0, 6-1, 6-3.

Swiatek, Pegula set up quarter-finals date after wins