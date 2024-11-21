India TV Sports Wrap on November 21: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : T10 LEAGUE/AP Top 10 Sports Stories - November 21

The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Jolts in the opener. Two new teams have been added to now what is a 10-side competition featuring 40 matches. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya has returned to the top spot in the ICC T20 rankings for all-rounders. Hardik didn't have a great series by his standards but performed his role to perfection to get back to the top. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 kicks off on Thursday

The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with a triple header. Two new teams have been added to the competition in the form of Ajman Bolts and UP Nawabs.

Hardik Pandya back as World Cup No 1 all-rounder in T20Is

India's premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved up a couple of places in the ICC T20 rankings to be reinstated as the No 1 all-rounder in the format following the four-match T20 series against South Africa.

Jofra Archer makes late cut into the IPL auction shortlist

After not being part of the shortlist of 574 players set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2025 mega auction, England pacer Jofra Archer has reportedly been added at the request of franchises.

Franchises ask for clarification from PCB on availability of overseas players for PSL

With the Champions Trophy pushing the Pakistan Super League from its original February-March window to the April-May one, the T20 tournament is set to clash with the IPL and hence the franchises have asked for clarification from the PCB regarding the availability of the overseas players, as per a PTI report.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge confident of good show from England despite T20 World Cup disappointment

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge reiterated that the team hadn't become bad after eight overs of poor cricket after a disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup and was confident of a good show ahead of the South Africa tour.

Aaqib Javed focused on ODIs, Champions Trophy

Pakistan's new white-ball coach Aaqib Javed ahead of the Zimbabwe tour stressed that ODIs will be a priority during his interim stint keeping in mind the Champions Trophy while mentioning that T20Is will be used to test the bench strength.

Yash Dayal replaces Khaleel as reserve pacer

Yash Dayal was flown in from Johannesburg as he joined the Indian squad as a reserve bowler for the Australia Test series, replacing Khaleel Ahmed, who sustained an injury.

Hayden tips Akash Deep to do the Shami role

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden reckoned that Prasidh Krishna is a good pick for the conditions down under but tipped Akash Deep to perform the role of Mohammed Shami, who isn't part of the Indian squad just yet. Akash has impressed in the few Tests he has played for India.

Glenn Maxwell to race against time to be fit for BBL opener

Glenn Maxwell suffered a hamstring strain during the final T20I against Pakistan and is out for at least three weeks, which means his hopes of playing a couple of Sheffield Shield games in order to stay in contention for a Test spot are out of the picture. Maxwell would want to be fit in time for the start of the Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars.

Lakshya Sen beats Lee Zii Jia, gets a win on the board