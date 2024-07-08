India TV Sports Wrap on July 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/ZIMBABWE CRICKET X Lewis Hamilton scripted F1 history as he won the British Grand Prix while Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden T20I century to help India level the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe

Lewis Hamilton scripted F1 history as he won the British Grand Prix in his first victory in more than two years. Hamilton now has nine wins on Silverstone, which is the most in F1 on any track by any racer. On the other hand, Abhishek Sharma slammed his maiden T20I century in just his second international match to help India level the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe. India levelled the series 1-1 after the hosts Zimbabwe won the opener in Harare on Saturday, July 6. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India level Zimbabwe T20 series with a 100-run win

Shubman Gill's young Indian brigade levelled the five-match T20 series against Zimbabwe with a phenomenal 100-run win in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday, July 7. Abhishek Sharma starred with his maiden T20I century in just his second international outing as India posted a humongous total of 234 runs on the board.

Rain relents in Chennai to deny a result in the second T20I between India and South Africa women's teams

The relentless rain in Chennai managed to wash away the second T20I between India Women and South Africa Women. The match had a delayed start but South Africa were able to bat for 20 overs and scored 177 runs. The rain came in the innings break and just never went away to force a washout.

It's a Delhi Capitals reunion at Trinbago Knight Riders in Women's CPL 2024

Trinbago Knight Riders announced their pre-draft signings for the 2024 edition of the Women's CPL. While the local pool of players has remained the same, the overseas contingent has borrowed a thing or two from the Delhi Capitals' WPL side with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey being the Indian signings out of four overseas players. The other two are Meg Lanning and Jess Jonassen.

Abhishek Sharma becomes first player in men's T20Is to complete a century with three sixes in a row

It seemed like Abhishek Sharma took it personally after he got out on a duck on his T20I debut as he smashed records and became only the first player in men's T20Is to get to his century with three sixes in a row. Abhishek became the 10th Indian batter to score a century in T20I.

Lewis Hamilton scripts F1 history, wins British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton scripted F1 history and the British Grand Prix victory for his ninth race win at Silverstone, the most by any driver on any track in F1. Hamilton extended his F1 record to 104 wins as he survived a late charge from Max Verstappen to win his first race since 2021.

Avinash Sable breaks his own 3000m steeplechase national record

Indian sprinter Avinash Sable broke his own national record for India in 3000m steeplechase as he clocked 8:09:91 at the Paris Diamond League meet on Sunday, July 7 bettering his previous best of 8:11:20.

Ishan Kishan breaks silence on 'central contact fiasco' and why no one apart from his family understood what he went through

Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan has opened up on his mental fatigue break which was a consequence of constant travelling with the team and not playing regularly. Kishan said that apart from his family and friends no one really understood what he was going through.

Players and head coach Rahul Dravid to get INR 5 crore each from the INR 125 crore amount

The 15 squad members and head coach Rahul Dravid of the T20 World Cup-winning team are set to receive INR 5 crore each from the INR 125 crore. The reserve players will also receive INR 1 crore each while the whole support staff will also receive amounts varying from INR 2-2.5 crore each.

Sourav Ganguly turns 52 on July 8

Former India skipper and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Monday, July 8 2024.

Coco Gauff, Raducanu exit; Alcaraz and Sinner go through