India TV Sports Wrap on January 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - January 6

Pakistan with a valiant opening stand between Shan Masood and Babar Azam made a match out of it in the second Test in Cape Town while following-on. Pakistan are still 208 runs away from zeroing the deficit down. On the other hand, Australia qualified for the World Test Championship final after beating 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia will take on South Africa at Lord's in the final from June 11-15. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Australia qualify for WTC final, to meet South Africa in summit clash

Australia will take on South Africa in the World Test Championship final in June at Lord's. Australia qualified for the final after beating India in the fifth and final Test in Sydney by six wickets and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1.

Rahmat, Rashid turn things around for Afghanistan, second Test against Zimbabwe in thriller zone

Zimbabwe need 73 runs and Afghanistan two wickets as the second and final Test of the series in Bulawayo moves into what promises to be a thrilling final day. Captain Craig Ervine is fighting for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten fifty while Rashid Khan has scalped six wickets after the hosts were set a 278-run target to chase.

Vijay Hazare Trophy knockouts confirmed

Haryana will take on Bengal in the first pre-quarter final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy while Rajasthan take on Tamil Nadu. Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Baroda and Vidarbha have already made it to the quarterfinals.

Pakistan fight back after following on in Cape Town

Led by captain Shan Masood's century, Pakistan exhibited a valiant fightback with the bat in the second innings after being forced to follow-on. Pakistan were bowled out for 194 in the first innings and have chopped off 213 runs off the 421-run trail in the second with nine wickets still left.

41-year-old Dan Christian called in as replacement by Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder with all-hands-on-deck situation with as many as five injuries in the camp had to call in Dan Christian, the 41-year-old all-rounder, and the assistant coach of the side as a replacement player for the rest of the Big Bash League, following the horrific collision between Cameron Bancroft and Dan Sams.

Shan Masood, Babar Azam have a record-breaking day in Cape Town

While Shan Masood became the first Pakistan captain to smash a Test hundred in South Africa, the 205-run opening stand between him and Babar Azam was the highest in Test history by any pair while following-on.

Saim Ayub to travel to London for ankle fracture treatment

After being ruled out of the Cape Town test after suffering an ankle fracture in the seventh over of the game, Saim Ayub is set to travel to London to get it repaired to get fit in time for the Champions Trophy.

Rishi Dhawan announces retirement from Indian limited-overs cricket

Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Rishi Dhawan announced his retirement from Indian cricket (limited-overs). Dhawan, who has been a stalwart of domestic cricket, played for India in 2016 in three ODIs and a T20I.

Mohammad Kaif calls Indian team white-ball bullies

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that when (and if) the Men in Blue beat Pakistan on February 23 in the Champions Trophy clash in Dubai, the team will be praised yet again as the best white-ball team. However, according to him, this Indian team will only be a bully in white-ball cricket after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat to Australia 1-3.

UP Rudras, Soorma HC register wins on Sunday in HIL