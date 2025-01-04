India TV Sports Wrap on January 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INDIA TV Top 10 Sports Stories - January 4

India started the second day with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj taking Australian wickets before Prasidh Krishna joined in as Australia were bowled out for 181. Bumrah left the stadium to go for precautionary scans, however, the other bowlers standing up for India was a good sign. On the other hand, while South Africa won the first day of the Cape Town Test scoring 316 runs while losing just four wickets. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India bowl out Australia for 181, take a slender lead

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared three wickets apiece as India bowled out Australia in less than two sessions on the second day of the Sydney Test for 181. India took a slender lead of four runs.

Bancroft out of BBL due to terrible collision

Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams were involved in a horrible collision in the field as they rain into each other being ball-watching during the Big Bash League game for Sydney Thunder. While Bancroft has been ruled out of BBL due to a broken nose, Sams will be kept under protection and watch for 12 days .

Rohit Sharma confirms, he stood down and is not retiring anytime soon

Indian captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that he hasn't been in the greatest of forms and needed to step away for team's benefit from the fifth Test in Sydney. Rohit, however, confirmed that the decision was limited to this Test only and isn't retiring.

Jasprit Bumrah leaves for scans

The entire 1.3 billion population of India will have their hearts in their mouths as Jasprit Bumrah, India's captain for the Sydney Test didn't take the field in the second session and was seen leaving the field and the ground in his training kit with support staff possibly for a precautionary scan.

Saim Ayub ruled out of Cape Town Test

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the ongoing second Test against South Africa after suffering an ankle injury. Ayub was in serious pain when the physios attended to him and Pakistan are left with 10 players for the rest of the match.

Zimbabwe on top against Afghanistan in Bulawayo

After a dull drab draw in the first Test, Zimbabwe have Afghanistan by the collar in the second. Afghanistan are 40 runs behind in the second innings and have already lost three wickets after the hosts took a handy 86-run lead.

Zimbabwe to host Ireland for seven matches in all-format assignment

Zimbabwe after the ongoing Afghanistan series will be in action in February again, against Ireland. The two teams are set to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and a one-off Test starting from February 6 in Bulawayo.

Bavuma, Rickelton tons give South Africa advantage on Day 1

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma was pumped up as he smashed his second century of the home Test summer, following Ryan Rickelton's hundred as South Africa had a smashing day with the bat on the opening day of Cape Town Test against Pakistan.

Tamil Nadu Dragons prevail in shootout against Kalinga Lancers

Tamil Nadu Dragons having faltered in a shootout earlier in the tournament, notched up their first win of the Hockey India League 2024-25 after beating Kalinga Lancers 6-5 on the shootout. The match was 2-2 draw. The Lancers suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Opelka beats Djokovic in Brisbane International quarters