India TV Sports Wrap on August 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Lakshya Sen of India will be in action in the bronze medal match against Malaysia Lee Zii Jia at the Paris Olympics today. At the same time, India's wrestlers will also be in action today while Avinash Sable will aim to qualify for the finals of the 3000m steeplechase heats in the Olympics. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Lakshya Sen to be in action today against Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics

India's 22-year-old shuttler Lakshya Sen will play the bronze medal match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia today at 6 PM IST. Sen lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal in straight sets 20-22 and 14-21.

India to face Germany in the semifinal of hockey, Netherlands to lock horns against Spain

Semifinal lineups are confirmed in Men's Hockey at the Paris Olympics. India will face Germany while the Netherlands will lock horns against Spain on August 6.

Sri Lanka beat India by 38 runs in the 2nd ODI, take a 1-0 lead in three-match series

Sri Lanka beat India in the second ODI, their first win in the format over the men in blue since 2021, by 38 runs defending 240 runs. Jeffrey Vandersay was the hero for them picking up 6/33.

India's defender Amit Rohidas to miss semifinal against Germany after FIH suspension

India's defender Amit Rohidas has been suspended for one match by FIH for breaching the Code of Conduct. Hockey India has appealed against his suspension and the decision is likely before the semifinal against Germany.

Jeffrey Vandersay registers third-best figures for spinner vs India in ODIs

Sri Lanka spinner Jeffrey Vandersay stunned Indian batters with his variations to pick up a staggering six-wicket haul. He returned with figures of 6/33 to register third best figures for a spinner against India in ODIs.

Wrestling gets underway today at the Paris Olympics: Nisha Dahiya to be in action in the 68kg freestyle category

India's Nishant Dahiya will be in action today in the 68kg freestyle category as Wrestling events are set to get underway today at the Paris Olympics.

India vs Romania in women's table tennis team round of 16 event at the Paris Olympics

India will face Romania in the women's table tennis team round of 16 today at the Paris Olympics. Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath are part of India's women's team.

Novak Djokovic earns immortality in Tennis with Gold medal at Paris Olympics, beats Carlos Alcaraz in final

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Tennis men's singles at the Paris Olympics to win the gold medal. He has earned immortality in Tennis now having won all the grand slams and the gold medal at the Olympics.

Boxer Nishant Dev reacts to 'injustice' with him in quarterfinal bout against Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez

Boxer Nishant Dev of India is not happy after losing his quarterfinal bout against Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez calling it 'injustice'. In case, he had won the bout, it would've confirmed yet another medal for India at the Paris Olympics.

