India TV Sports Wrap on August 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian men's hockey team will be up against Great Britain in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three-match series in Colombo. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Team India to face Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

The Indian cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Colombo.

Indian men's team to battle Great Britain in hockey quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

The Indian men's hockey team will take on Great Britain in the hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Lakshya Sen to lock horns with Viktor Axelsen in badminton semifinals at Paris Olympics

Lakshya Sen will take the court against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the badminton men's singles semifinals at the Paris Olympics.

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala to compete in men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification

Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala will be in action in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at the Paris Olympics.

Parul Chaudhary to represent India in women's 3000m steeplechase at Paris Olympics

Parul Chaudhary will be in action for India in the women's 3000m steeplechase round one on Sunday.

Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China women's 75kg quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Lovlina needs to beat Li Qian to confirm a medal for India in boxing on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma in line to surpass MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma needs to score seven more runs to overtake MS Dhoni on the list of leading run-getters in ODIs.

Chamari Athapaththu to miss T20I series against Ireland

Chamari Athapaththu will not be a part of Sri Lanka's T20I series against Ireland due to her commitments in the Hundred.

Wanindu Hasaranga to miss remainder of ODI series against India

Hasaranga has been sidelined with an injury to his left hamstring.

Sri Lanka name replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga