India TV Sports Wrap on August 12: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Paris Olympics came to an end on Sunday, August 11 with the baton being passed onto Los Angeles, the host city of the 2028 edition. Tom Cruise impressed with his stunts while the Indian contingent was led by the bronze medallists Manu Bhaker and men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who has announced his international retirement. On the other hand, England Test captain Ben Stokes suffered a hamstring injury during the Hundred match between the Northern Superchargers and the Manchester Originals. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Paris Olympics come to end with a glittering closing ceremony

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games came to an end with a glittering opening ceremony. The contingents of each of the nations came with their respective flags at Stade de France to sign off from what has been a long but enriching edition of the Olympic Games.

USA finish ahead of China on the medal table, win Paris Olympics

Although both the USA and China won 40 Gold medals, the former with 44 Silver and 42 bronze finished at the top of the medals table and hence won the Paris Olympics. China had 27 silver and 24 bronze in their kitty.

Tom Cruise performs stunts, set to take the baton to USA with LA28 declared open

The baton was passed on from Paris to Los Angeles at the closing ceremony and it was flagged off by none other than Hollywood superstar and action man Tom Cruise, who performed the stunts and will take the baton to the United States.

New Zealand announce Test squad for Afghanistan and Sri Lanka series

New Zealand have announced their Test squad for a one-off game against Afghanistan followed by a two-match series against Sri Lanka in the sub-continent. Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand, however, may not be a certainty in each of the three matches with the Black Caps set to carry five spinners in the squad.

Ben Stokes suffers hamstring injury, 10 days before the first Test against Sri Lanka

England cricket team is under an injury cloud with the skipper Ben Stokes suffering a hamstring pull during the Hundred match between the Northern Superchargers and the Manchester Originals at Old Trafford. Stokes is set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury.

PT Usha defends Pardiwala, says players and coaches responsible for maintaining weight

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has defended the IOA medical team led by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala after Vinesh Phogat failed to meet her 50kg weight category on the morning of the second weigh-in. Usha threw Vinesh under the bus saying that it is the responsibility of the coaches and the players themselves to maintain their weight.

West Indies hold South Africa onto draw in the rain-marred first Test in Port of Spain

West Indies lost five wickets in the second innings following South Africa's declaration after setting a target of 297 runs but the match ended in a draw. As many as five sessions were washed out due to rain in the first Test in Port of Spain with the two teams now set to play in the decider in Guyana.

Sifan Hassan scripts Olympic history with a marathon Gold

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan became the first athlete since Emil Zatopek to win medals in 5000m, 10000m and marathon events. Sifan created history by clinching marathon Gold setting a new Olympic record of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 55 seconds.

Man forces evacuation before closing ceremony by climbing up Eiffel tower

The police had to evacuate the area in and around the Eiffel tower in Paris before the closing ceremony as a man caused panic and chaos by climbing up one of the seven wonders of the world.

Arshad Nadeem to get a buffalo as a special gift from his father-in-law