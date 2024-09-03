Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
  5. India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 6 schedule: Avani Lekhara in action; 4 potential medals up for grabs

It was a historic day for the Indian contingent on Monday, September 2 with as many as eight medals being won including two Gold. Four more potential medals will be up for grabs on Tuesday, September 3 with India's star para-shooter Avani Lekhara in action again in women's 50m rifle event.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 7:53 IST
Avani Lekhara, who has already won a Gold medal in the 10m
Image Source : GETTY Avani Lekhara, who has already won a Gold medal in the 10m air rifle, will be in action in women's 50m rifle 3 position event while Bhagyashree Jadhav will be in action in women's shot-put

India jumped 12 places on the Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally on a historic day on Monday, September 2 with as many as eight medal coming country's way. Sumit Antil was the star of an extraordinary for the Indian Paralympics contingent in Paris on Monday as he broke the Games record, held by himself with a 70.59m throw in the men's javelin event as he defended his Gold medal. Nitesh Kumar won a historic Gold in men's SL3 badminton by beating Great Britain's Bethell in the final.

Three bronze and as many Silver medals came India's way on Day 5 as the tally reached 15 on Monday. As many as four potential medals are on the horizon for the Indian contingent on Day 6 on September 3 with Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal being in action once again, this time in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 qualification event first and hopefully then they will compete in the final for the medals. Bhagyashree Jadhav will be in the shot-put final while Pooja will compete in the women's recurve archery event. Take a look at the full schedule for September 3

India's schedule for Day 5 (September 3) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

1 PM - Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 Qualification Event - R8

2:28 PM - Para Athletics - Bhagyashree M. Jadhav in Women's Shot-Put - F34 Final

3:20 PM - Para Archery - Pooja in Women's Individual Recurve Open 1/8th Elimination event

7:30 PM - Para Shooting - (Medal Event, if qualified) - Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 - R8

9:21 PM - Para Archery - Pooja in Women's Individual Recurve Open Quarter-final (if qualified)

9:55 PM - Para Archery - Pooja in Women's Individual Recurve Open Semi-final (if qualified)

10:27 PM - Para Archery - Pooja in Women's Individual Recurve Open Bronze Medal Match (if qualified)

10:38 PM - Para Athletics - Deepthi Jeevanji in Women's 400m T20 Final (if qualified)

10:44 PM - Para Archery - Pooja in Women's Individual Recurve Open Gold Medal Match (if qualified)

11:50 PM - Para Athletics - Mariyappan T, Shailesh Kumar and Sharad Kumar in Men's High Jump T63 Final

