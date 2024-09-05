India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 8 schedule: Harvinder in focus again; 6 potential medals up for grabs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harvinder Singh, who won a Gold in men's individual event, will be in action in the mixed team recurve open event on September 5

India's medal tally reached 24 in the ongoing Paris Paralympics with Harvinder Singh topping Day 7 with a first-ever Gold medal in archery for the country (across the Olympics and Paralympics). This is already the highest-ever medal tally for the Indian contingent at the Paralympics but it can add a little more to its tally even further on Thursday, September 5 with as many as six of them up for grabs.

Harvinder will be in action again, this time in the mixed team event along with Pooja in the recurve open while Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal will be in action in para shooting mixed 50m rifle prone event, first in the qualification round and then hopefully in the running for the medal in the final. Several other athletes will be in action across events in shot put and running. Take a look at the full schedule-

India's schedule for Day 8 (September 5) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

1 PM - Para Shooting - Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification Event - R6

1:30 PM onwards - Blind Judo - Kapil Parmar in Men's 60kg preliminary round - J1

1:30 PM onwards - Blind Judo - Kokila in Women's 48kg preliminary round - J2

1:50 PM - Para Archery - Harvinder and Pooja in Mixed team Recurve Open 1/8th Elimination event

3:10 PM - Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 semifinal

3:15 PM - Sidhartha Babu and Mona Agarwal in Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Final (if qualified) - R6

6:30 PM - Para Archery - Harvinder and Pooja in Mixed team Recurve Open Quarterfinal (if qualified)

7:30 PM onwards - Blind Judo - Kapil Parmar in Men's 60kg J1 Final block (if qualified)

7:30 PM onwards - Blind Judo - Kokila in Women's 48kg J2 Final block (if qualified)

7:50 PM - Para Archery - Harvinder and Pooja in Mixed team Recurve Open Semifinal (if qualified)

8:45 PM - Para Archery - Harvinder and Pooja in Mixed team Recurve Open Bronze Medal match (if qualified)

9:05 PM - Para Archery - Harvinder and Pooja in Mixed team Recurve Open Gold Medal match (if qualified)

10:05 PM - Para Powerlifting - Ashok in Men's 65kg Final

10:47 PM - Para Athletics - Simran in Women's 100m T12 Final (if qualified)

11:49 PM - Para Athletics - Arvind in Men's Shot Put Final - F35