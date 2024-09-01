India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 schedule: Medalists Avani Lekhara, Preethi Pal look to add more success

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian shooter Avani Lekhara at Paris Paralympics 2024

Star shooter Avani Lekhara will return to action on Day 4 to target her second medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Preethi Pal won the historic bronze in the 100m, India's first-ever track medal at the Paralympics, and will feature in the Women’s 200m T35 Final on Sunday, September 1.

After her gold medal in the women's individual 10m air rifle standing event on Friday, Avani will partner with Sidhartha Babu in the R3 mixed 10m air rifle prone qualification and will also feature in the final on Sunday if the duo qualifies.

Athletes Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal will also feature in the men’s high jump T47 final in the double hope for medals in the closing stages on Sunday.

India's schedule for Day 4 (September 1) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

12:00 PM - Para Badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Eniola Bolaji of Nigeria in the Women’s Singles SL3 Quarterfinal.

12:50 PM - Para Badminton - Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiyah in the Women’s Singles SL4 Quarterfinal.

13:00 PM - Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification.

13:39 PM - Para Athletics - Rakshitha Raju in the Women’s 1500m T11 Round 1.

14:00 PM - Para Rowing - Anita, Narayana Konganapalle in the PR3 Mixed Double Sculls Final B.

15:00 PM - Para Shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in the R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification.

15:12 PM - Para Athletics - Ravi Rongali in the Men’s Shot Put F40 Final.

16:30 PM (Medal Event) - Para Shooting - Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu in the R3 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final (If qualify).

18:30 PM (Medal event) - Para Shooting - Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna in the R5 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final (If qualifies).

19:17 PM - Para Archery - Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang in the Men’s Individual Compound Open Round of 16.

20:10 PM - Para Badminton - Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara in the Men’s Singles SL3 Semi-final.

20:10 PM - Para Badminton - Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam in the Men’s Singles SL4 Semi-final.

20:10 PM - Para Badminton - Mandeep Kaur vs Xiao Zuxian in the Women’s Singles SL3 Semi-final (If qualifies).

20:10 PM - Para Badminton - Palak Kohli vs Leani Ratri Oktila in the Women’s Singles SL4 Semi-final (If qualifies).

20:10 PM - Para Badminton - Thulasimathi Murugesan vs Manisha Ramadass/Mamiko Toyoda in the Women’s Singles SU5 Semi-final.

21:15 PM - Para Table Tennis - Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin in the Women’s Singles WS4 Round of 16.

21:16 PM - Para Archery - Rakesh Kumar in the Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarter-finals (If qualifies).

22:24 PM - Para Archery - Rakesh Kumar in the Men’s Individual Compound Open Semi-finals (If qualifies).

22:40 PM (Medal event) - Para Athletics - Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in the Men’s High Jump T47 Final.

23:13 PM (Medal event) - Para Archery - Rakesh Kumar in the Men’s Individual Compound Open Final (If qualifies).

23:27 PM (Medal event) - Para Athletics - Preethi Pal in the Women’s 200m T35 Final.

00:15 PM - Para Table Tennis - Sonalben Patel vs Andela Muzinic Vincetic in the Women’s Singles WS3 Round of 16.