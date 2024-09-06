India at Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 10 schedule: Dilip Gavit in 400m finals, Navdeep eyes javelin success

Follow us on Image Source : THEKHELINDIA/X Dilip Gavit during the Paris Paralympics event on September 6, 2024

India will look to extend its record medal tally in action-packed Day 10 events at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Saturday, September 7. Dilip Gavit will be the biggest highlight for India as he is set for the men's 400m final after an impressive performance in the qualification.

Gavit, the gold medalist at the 2022 Asian Games, finished third in the qualification round to raise India's hopes for the medal. Gavit's final event will begin after midnight on Saturday but India has more medal matches lined up before that.

Navdeep will feature in the men's javelin throw F41 final while Simran will target success in the women's 200m final race on Saturday. India stays 16th in the medal table with record 26 medals, including six golds at the end of Day 9's events in Paris.

India's schedule for Day 10 (September 7) at Paris Paralympics 2024:

01:00 PM: Para cycling - Arshad Shaik in the Men’s Road Race C1-C3 Final

01:00 PM: Para cycling - Jyoti Gaderiya in the Women’s Road Race C1-C3 Final

01:30 PM: Para canoe - Yash Kumar in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Semifinals

01:55 PM: Para swimming - Suyash Jadhav in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Heats

01:58 PM: Para canoe - Prachi Yadav in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Semifinals

02:50 PM: Para canoe - Yash Kumar in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m KL1 Final (If qualifies)

03:14 PM: Para canoe - Prachi Yadav in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final B (If qualifies)

03:22 PM: Para canoe - Prachi Yadav in the Women’s Va’a Single 200m VL2 Final A (If qualifies)

10:00 PM: Para swimming - Suyash Jadhav in the Men’s 50m Butterfly S7 Final (If qualifies)

10:30 PM: Para athletics - Navdeep in the Men’s Javelin Throw F41 Final.

11:03 PM: Para athletics - Simran Sharma in the Women’s 200m T12 Final

12:29 AM: Para athletics - Dilip Gavit in the Men’s 400m T47 Final.