Hockey India files complaint over 'quality of umpiring and decision-making' after win over Great Britain

Hockey India on Sunday, August 4, filed an official complaint over 'quality of umpiring and decision-making' after their nail-biting win over Great Britain in the quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The hockey federation questioned the 'inconsistencies in officiating' in the India vs Great Britain match which 'potentially influenced the game's outcome'.

"Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Men's tournament). The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome," Hockey India wrote in a statement.

The federation also highlighted the key issues it put forward in the complaint. "Key issues highlighted include:

Inconsistent video umpire reviews, particularly regarding the red card decision for an Indian player, which has eroded trust in the video review system.

Coaching of a goalkeeper from behind the goalpost during the shoot-out.

Use of a video tablet by a goalkeeper during the shoot-out.

These incidents have undermined confidence in the officiating process among players, coaches, and fans. Hockey India calls for a thorough review of these matters to uphold the integrity of the sport and ensure fair play in future matches," the statement added.

Notably, India's Amit Rohidas was shown a red card after a foul on a British player in the 17th minute of the match. The Indian defender missed out on the rest of the match and India had to play with 10 players throughout the remainder of the match.

India scored in the 22nd minute on a penalty corner as Harmanpreet Singh sent his team 1-0 up. But Lee Morton achieved parity with a field goal in the 27th minute. The match went into the shootouts, where India held their nerves and defeated the British side 4-2 to advance to their second successive semifinal at the Games.