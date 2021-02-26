Hima Das takes oath as DSP in Assam Police

Hima Das (far left) with a senior Assam Police official in Guwahati on Friday.

India's leading sprinter Hima Das took oath as a Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in presence of imminent state ministers in Guwahati on Friday.

Earlier, an official said that the decision to appoint Das as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Dispur on Wednesday.

The Council of Ministers also decided to provide government jobs with class one and class two ranks to the sports persons representing Assam and India in international tournaments and championships such as Olympics, World Championships in different wings, Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The official said that the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam would be amended to provide the Class I officer and Class II Officer's jobs to the outstanding sports men and women under different departments of the state government including police, excise and transport departments.

Earlier, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju made it clear that Hima will "keep running for India" in the future as well.

On Wednesday, the decision to appoint Hima as DSP was taken in an Assam cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Dispur.

"Many people are asking, what about Hima's sports career? She is training for Olympic qualification at NIS Patiala and will keep running for India," Rijiju said in a tweet.

"Our elite athletes are employed in various jobs yet continue to play. Even after retirement, they'll be engaged in promoting sports," he added.

Earlier the Sports Minister had hailed the Assam government's decision and tweeted: "Well done! Assam Cabinet, headed by CM Sarbananda Sonowal Ji has decided to offer the post of DSP in Assam Police to sprinter queen Hima Das!"

Hima, nicknamed 'Dhing Express', on her part thanked the Assam Chief Minister and said that the decision is a "huge motivation" for her.

"I thank our Hon'ble Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma Sir for my appointment as Deputy SP with Assam Police. The decision is a huge motivation for me. I look forward to be of service to my state and my nation. Jai Hind!" she tweeted on Thursday.

(With inputs from Agencies.)