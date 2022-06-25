From LeBron James to Coco Gauff, athletes react to the Supreme Court's decision on abortion

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Basketball star LeBron James

The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to abortion. The decision decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation was opposed by many athletes.

Here is what the country's leading sports figures had to say:

Soccer team star Megan Rapinoe said, “I think the cruelty is the point because this is not pro-life by any means."

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that the ruling was about “ power and control,” and he retweeted a couple of posts about the effect of the decision on Black women.

“Kentuckians requiring an abortion will be forced to drive an average of 245 miles for proper health care in the wake of today's Supreme Court decision. This development leaves us especially concerned about marginalized members of our community and future Supreme Court decisions that could impact them,” Racing Louisville expressed in a statement.

Billie Jean King said in a statement, "This decision will not end abortion. What will end is safe and legal access to this vital medical procedure. It is a sad day in the United States

Tennis player Coco Gauff felt disappointed. “Incredibly disappointed by the decision made today. The sad part is this will not stop abortions from happening … this will only increase illegal and unsafe abortions. Today is a very sad day for our country and I cannot believe once again history is repeating itself,” she expressed.

Stefan Frei, the goalkeeper for the Seattle Sounders, went to Twitter soon after the decision was handed down.

“Impose a constitutional right to concealed carry of firearms, and following day end the fundamental constitutional protection of reproductive rights!? Our country is actively moving in the wrong direction," Frei said.

(Inputs from PTI)