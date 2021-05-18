Delhi Police urges court not to grant bail to Sushil Kumar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sushil Kumar.

With two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar absconding after the death of wrester Sagar Rana in Delhi, the Delhi Police has urged Rohini court to not to grant anticipatory bail to the star wrestler after he filed for the same earlier in the day, reported India Today.

The court has reserved its decision on granting an anticipatory bail plea to Tuesday evening.

Kumar's application for bail comes a day after Delhi Police announced a cash award of Rs one lakh for feedback and information on the celebrated wrestler who has been on the run since May 4 after his name was linked to the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar.

On May 15, the court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

Last week, the Delhi Police issued a look out notice for Kumar.

"A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar," Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl that led to the death of Dhankar allegedly took place.

