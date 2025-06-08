D Gukesh's favourite moment from Norway Chess leaves Magnus Carlsen in splits: Watch Indian grandmaster D Gukesh recently came forward and revealed his favourite moment from the Norway Chess 2025, his answer saw five-time world champion Margnus Carlsen crack a smile as well. The clip of the same has gone heavily viral on social media.

New Delhi:

The Norway Chess 2025 has been an event to remember for the fans; several iconic moments from the tournament have been etched in the minds of fanatics, with Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh stealing the limelight by defeating Magnus Carlsen in a match recently.

With the tournament coming to an end and Carlsen taking home the title once more, the participants were asked to share their favourite moment from the tournament, and it was once again Gukesh who had all the eyes set upon him.

When asked about his favourite moment from the Norway Chess 2025, Gukesh did not hesitate before saying that defeating Carlsen was his favourite moment from the event. Furthermore, the same question was asked of Carlsen, and he had a similar answer in store as well. "I think it's the same; I mean, there were a lot of great moments in the tournament, but that one definitely stands out,” Carlsen said.

Gukesh registered exceptional win against Carlsen

Speaking of one of the most iconic moments from the Norway Chess 2025, D Gukesh was the talk of the town after he registered a brilliant win against five-time world champion Carlsen. The 19-year-old looked brilliant throughout the event, and despite defeating Carlsen, he was unable to clinch the title for himself. Magnus was the one who claimed the Norway Chess title for himself for the 7th time in his career.

Carlsen managed to win the event through a brilliant comeback in the final round. It was his draw against Arjun Erigaisi that helped him secure the win. In the last round, Gukesh was only behind Carlsen by half a point. Taking on Caruana in their classical encounter, if Gukesh managed to draw the game. The tiebreaker would have been decided by two Armageddon matches. However, Gukesh’s loss meant Carlsen won the tournament.