  India TV Sports Wrap on November 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on November 27: Today's top 10 trending news stories

NADA has suspended Bajrang Punia for a period of four years where he has been barred from playing professionally and applying for a coaching job abroad while Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI to level the series. Here's a look at the top 10 sports stories on November 27.

November 27, 2024
Image Source : AP/PTI Top 10 Sports Stories - November 27

NADA has suspended Bajrang Punia for four years, during which time he has been barred from playing professionally and applying for a coaching job abroad. Punia's suspension period began from April 23 when he was provisionally suspended for the first time by NADA for failing to provide a sample for the dope test. Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI to level the series. Saim Ayub starred with an unbeaten hundred as Pakistan stormed to a 10-wicket victory. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA for four years

Indian ace wrestler and now a politician, Bajrang Punia, has been slapped with a four-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusal to provide his sample for a dope test on March 10 earlier this year during the trials for the national team.

West Indies move up WTC points table with a win in Antigua

A collective bowling performance for the West Indies led by pacers Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with a 201-run win in Antigua. West Indies moved up from the bottom of the WTC points table to eighth spot.

 

