Avinash Sable joins Neeraj Chopra in two-day Diamond League finale in Brussels

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Avinash Sable and Neeraj Chopra.

3000m steeplechase sprinter Avinash Sable will join former champion Neeraj Chopra in the Diamond League final in Brussels. Sable is listed among the 12 athletes participating in the 3000m steeplechase race as he makes his maiden entry into the final.

Sable had finished 14th in the Diamond League standings after accumulating three points in two meetings. As four higher-ranked athletes Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA are not taking part in the final, Sable got his entry into the final.

Sable featured in two meetings out of the five. The 29-year-old finished sixth in the Paris leg of the Diamond League in July after clocking a national record time of 8:09.91, improving his own mark.

The Diamond League final will be a two-day event taking place on September 13 and 14. The steeplechase event will take place on September 13 with the Javelin event taking place the next day.

Sable was 14th at the Silesia leg after clocking 8:29.96 on August 25, weeks after the Paris Olympic Games. Sable had qualified for the Olympics final, becoming the first Indian to reach in the final of the 3000m steeplechase final at the Summer Games.

However, his finale was far from what he would have liked. Sable finished 11th in the Paris Games final, clocking 8:14.18.

Notably, Chopra reached the final after finishing fourth in the overall standings of the Javelin event. Chopra collected 14 points from his two second-place finishes in Doha and Lausanne. Chopra has held the privilege of winning the Diamond League title as he defeated a star-studded field in the 2022 finale. He finished second in the final behind Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic.

Chopra took a silver medal at the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m. Arshad Nadeem had won the gold, throwing the Javelin to a monstrous distance of 92.97m.