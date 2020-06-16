WWE developmental talent tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES WWE's associate medical director Jeffrey Dugas confirmed that a 'developmental talent', who visited the training facility on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Tuesday confirmed that a wrestler has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

They revealed in their statement that 'a developmental talent' has tested positive but it remains unclear if the athlete was part of the NXT roster or not.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," Jeffery Dugas, WWE's associate medical director, was quoted as saying in the statement by Bleacher Report.

"Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms.

"However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately.

"Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

Professional wrestling industry has also been hit by the pandemic as WWE has been forced to host events only at their Performance Center in Orlando.

Weekly shows Raw and SmackDown have been allowed to go ahead as per usual while monthly pay-per-view events have also been held without fans in the stands.

