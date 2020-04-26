When I saw him, I ended up crying: Hima Das recalls meeting 'role model' Sachin Tendulkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Hima Das

India's new golden girl Hima Das on Sunday recalled his meeting with 'role model' Sachin Tendulkar saying that it was the best moment of his life.

"I still remember talking to him. When I saw him, I ended up crying. It was the best moment for me. Meeting your role model is a big moment for everyone and no one can forget that," said Hima in conversation with Suresh Raina during an Instagram live session.

Raina then told her that one could learn a lot from the batting legend owing to his humble nature.

"Whenever he used to be there in the dressing room, there was a lot to learn. He is down to earth. He recently had his 47th birthday. He took his mother's blessings," Raina said.

Hima also claimed that Indians have begun following athletics after the 2018 Asian Games where the nation had finished with their best medals tally of 69. India also equalled the record of 15 gold medal hauls with their tally of 1951 Asiad. Hima had clinched a silver in the 400m race at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

"In India, people started following athletics after 2018. When the Asian Games happened in Jakarta after that people started following athletics in India. Everyone knows what is, whenever fans chant your name, it gives you extra motivation," said Hima.

India had finished eighth in Jakarta Games. Their previous best was in 2010 edition in Guangzhou where they had finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze medals.

