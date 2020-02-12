Image Source : GETTY IMAGES No better feeling than representing country: Vivek Prasad

Back in January 2018, when 17-year-old Vivek Sagar Prasad was given the opportunity to represent the Indian men's hockey team in a 4-nation tournament in New Zealand, he became the second-youngest men's player ever to represent the Indian senior team, only behind former drag-flicker Sandeep Singh.

Two years on, the youngster who was awarded the FIH Rising Star of the Year 2019 award on Monday, has transformed into one of the best upcoming talents across the world, and said that he wants to keep doing well for the country.

"I think there is no better feeling than representing your country at the highest level," he said. "When I was younger, I would be more interested in badminton and chess, but as things turned out, I slowly shifted to hockey, and I can't thank my family, coaches and friends enough for what they have done for me."

"This award is a huge recognition, and I just want to make sure that I keep working hard, maintain my focus, and bring laurels for the country," said Vivek during his team's national camp in Bhubaneswar ahead of two Hockey Pro League matches against Australia.

Having scored India's opening goal against World Champions Belgium at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium during the second match on February 9, Vivek's confidence is palpable during training after being a stand-out performer in the midfield.

"I think I was just focusing on doing my basics right. There was an opportunity to go forward as well, now and then, so I utilized that during the first goal. I think we had a few opportunities throughout the match, but we couldn't convert. However, personally, I think I was able to perform well because I was playing my natural game according to my strengths," he said.

Vivek, who is 19 now, is the youngest of four siblings born to his father Rohit Prasad, who is a primary school teacher in Gajpur, Uttar Pradesh, and mother Kamla Devi who is a homemaker.

"I have a family who have always supported me, and I could not be much happier to have them in my life. It was a really emotional moment for me and my family when I called them informing that I had won this award as they have always sacrificed a lot for my career, but as they say, the price of success is hard work, dedication and sacrifice," said Vivek.