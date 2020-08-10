Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kimi Raikkonen breaks Michael Schumacher's most laps record in Silverstone

Alpha Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen surpassed legendary racer Michael Schumacher's most laps record during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Raikkonen has now raced a total of 16,845 laps in his career and he went past Schumacher's mark, who had raced a total of 16,825 laps during the course of his illustrious career.

The Finn won his first and only championship in 2007 with Scuderia Ferrari. He finished second in 2003 and 2005 seasons while finishing third in 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Raikkonen, this season, is yet to open his account as he remains at the 18th spot in the 2020 Driver's Standings. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, despite finishing second in the race on Sunday, remains at the top of the table with 107 points.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, meanwhile, became the first non-Mercedes driver to win a race in 2020 by claiming victory at Silverstone. His last win came in Brazil in the penultimate race of 2019.

Verstappen finished ahead of Hamilton and his Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth and Red Bull's Alexander Albon completing the top five.

Courtesy of his win at Silverstone, Verstappen moved past Bottas to take the second spot on the standings. He has so far accumulated 77 points in comparison to Bottas' 73.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage