Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lewis Hamilton ponders over Formula 1 future amid coronavirus lockdown

Six-time formula one champion Lewis Hamilton conceded he has been thinking about his future in the sport, which remains suspended since March due to coronavirus pandemic.

The Brit revealed asking himself questions regarding his future while being under mandatory lockdown as a precautionary measure against the virus.

"I have days when I wake up and feel groggy, I don't feel motivated to work out. I feel, 'Jeez, where are we going? What's next? Should I continue racing?" Hamilton was quoted as saying in a video shared by Mercedes as per Daily Mail.

"I think all these different things, and then I'm like 'Damn it!', and the next hour, or whatever, it passes, and I'm like 'Damn! I love what I do! Why would I ever consider not continuing?"

Hamilton's hopes of equalling legendary Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 titles this year has been put on hold by coronavirus pandemic as the season remains suspended.

So far three races have been entirely cancelled, namely Australia, Monaco and France while seven races have been postponed, namely Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Netherlands, Spain, Azerbaijan and Canada.

It was earlier reported that Austrian GP, currently scheduled for July 5, could host the first race of the season behind closed doors.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December, with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15 and 18 races. We will publish our finalised calendar as soon as we possibly can," F1 boss Chase Carey was quoted as saying by the official website.

"We expect the early races to be without fans but hope fans will be part of our events as we move further into the schedule. We still have to work out many issues, like the procedures for the teams and our other partners to enter and operate in each country."

